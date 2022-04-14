The late Flushing activist Sarah Whiting was celebrated last Friday with the co-naming of the intersection at Holly Avenue and Robinson Street in her honor.
The sign now hangs across the street from PS 24, where Whiting founded the afterschool program — just down the way from her home on Robinson Street, where she lived with her husband, Julius, and their daughter, Carol Lee Whiting.
The younger Whiting, who still lives in Flushing, was touched by the ceremony and by how many people came to honor her mother, who died in 2017 at the age of 100.
“I thought that it went very well,” she told the Chronicle. “A lot of people came out and supported the event — people that I knew, some people that I didn’t know.” She added that several members of her church, First Baptist Church of Flushing, were there.
Among those in attendance Friday were former Councilman Peter Koo and Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing). Koo’s successor, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), applauded the street’s co-naming, calling it a “well-deserved honor.”
“The legacy of Sarah Whiting will continue to impact the lives of Flushing residents for generations to come,” she said in a statement.
Though Whiting is perhaps best-known for her work at the PS 24 After School Center, that was only one of her many efforts. In addition to founding the Holly Civic Association as well as the Flushing Democratic Club, Whiting served on Community Board 7 for 20 years before she stepped down in 2007 due to her health.
Chair Gene Kelty spoke fondly of Whiting during the panel’s monthly meeting this week, noting her caring nature and the trademark commonsense approach she brought to the table. “We need more people like Sarah,” he said.
Whiting also volunteered with the Flushing branch of the NAACP, Concerned African Americans of Flushing, Flushing Hospital and the 109th Precinct Community Council. Whiting was affiliated with Macedonia AME and Ebenezer Baptist Church as well as First Baptist.
Whiting’s work was inspirational for her daughter. Indeed, Carol Lee Whiting said she has “followed in [her] mother’s footsteps,” and has worked with many of the same organizations over the years.
Whiting’s impact on the community could be felt on Friday, but her daughter said that works both ways.
“I thought Mom was looking down on everything,” she said, “and I’m sure she was smiling.”
