With the city having just had one of the worst heat waves in recent memory, it may seem hard to believe that, in the dog days of summer, some already have their sights set on Halloween.
But those looking to get in the spirit and beat the heat need look no further: The NYPD Community Affairs Bureau will hold its “Fun Day with Ghouls and Goblins” at Fort Totten Park in Bayside on Aug. 23, 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those in attendance will have pool access during that time. Hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn will also be available.
The first leg of the event was just last week, from Aug. 9 to 11.
