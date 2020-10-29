The Community Board 7 Transit Committee voted to approve a gas service station’s variance request at an earlier October meeting and planned to urge its colleagues do the same at the full Oct. 26 board meeting until the applicant amended its requests in between the two dates.
“We took a vote on the application that was submitted to us and at that time that application did not include the outside lift, so I’m not very happy about that,” said committee Chairperson Warren Schreiber.
In his original application, the owner of 17-45 and 17-55 Francis Lewis Blvd. requested to extend a variance that had expired in June for another 10 years, as well as a new Certificate of Appropriateness required by zoning law. The Gulf station was granted its first variance in 1961 to permit the operation for a gas station with a separate auto repair shop on the premise.
“The owner is filing to revise the signage a little bit,” said Nasir Gupta, the engineering consultant appearing before the board on behalf of the applicant. “He would like to legalize a vacuum and he would legalize some sheds and an emergency generator located behind the auto repair shop.”
Gupta also explained that the owner hoped to build an outdoor vehicle lift to work on larger Parks Department trucks, a request he receives on a frequent basis. The limited spacing inside the service station only allows the owner to work on smaller agency vehicles and passenger cars.
The Transit Committee had unanimously voted in favor of the application, but upon hearing the additional requests inserted afterward, many board members felt uncomfortable granting the variance.
“Will these vacuums be able to be used by the public after closing hours at 6 p.m because I notice there are residential developments behind there and those vacuums make a tremendous amount of noise, so will those vacuums be turned off?” James Cervino pressed the consultant. “Also, is that generator facing those residential buildings, and are they only on during emergencies or are they cycled throughout the day?”
Gupta said the generator would only be turned on during emergencies, but did not know whether the vacuums could be operated during the night. He did say he would request that the owner restrict the hours they could be used, however, to reduce noise pollution for nearby neighbors.
The board members also raised noise concerns over the outdoor lift, which wouldn’t be surrounded by walls to block the emitting sound. Gupta said he would have to check with the applicant on how to address the issue.
“We just found out about the lift today if I’m not mistaken and there seems to be a lot of concern, myself included,” said Vice Chairperson Chuck Apelian.
At Apelian’s suggestion and Schreiber’s approval, the board voted to OK the original variance request as it stood at the Transit Committee meeting, but to exclude the new requests, such as the outdoor lift until more information could be provided.
In other board business, CB 7 voted to approve its fiscal year ’21 budget wishlist, but the district office did not respond to a Queens Chronicle request for it by press time.
