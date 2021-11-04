The Tuesday Morning Music Club of Douglaston is back!
After a long hiatus brought on by Covid-19, the weekly concerts have returned to the delight of music lovers.
The first concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.
It will be a tribute to James Cohn, a composer and longtime member of the Tuesday Morning Music Club, and will comprise a variety of his compositions. Both member–musicians and guest artists will participate, playing pieces in a number of genres.
Cohn died in June, but is remembered by the club for his extraordinary kindness and his frequent mentorship of young artists and composers.
The concert will take place at the Community Church of Douglaston, located at 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy.
Admission is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.
All audience members must provide proof of Covid vaccination and wear a mask — no exceptions.
For more information of the club, visit facebook.com/TuesdayMMC.
