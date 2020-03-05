For the second time in three months, the 111th Precinct awarded Police Officer Michael Ippolito the Cop of the Month award.
“Officer Ippolito has once again shown that he is a quick-thinking and professional Officer and I am very proud to have him as part of my team here at the 111, and the community should be too,” said Community Affairs Officer Baimadajie Angwang.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Ippolito, along with partner Officer Lauren Creighton, responded to a 911 call for a robbery. The officers were on scene when a second call then came in for a grand larceny just a few blocks away, to which they responded to as well, but continued searching for the robbery suspect. Ippolito described the suspect to other officers over the radio for assistance in the search, which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of the alleged perpetrator.
“Due to Officer Ippolito’s professionalism, diligence and quick thinking, he identified the perpetrator within minutes and arrested him immediately,” said Angwang. “Even more impressive is that due to this arrest a robbery pattern was closed out as well as several other complaints for robbery, meaning that a prolific offender was taken off of our streets.”
Robberies are up by just one for the week of Feb. 24 to March 1 compared to the same time frame as last year, which only saw zero. Since the beginning of the year, the 111th has seen 12 robberies, but the precinct has taken preventative measures to keep crime down and reach the goal of zero robberies a week that the precinct accomplished last March. Similarly, grand larcenies are up from 16 to this point in 2019 to 20 this year.
“The commanding officer has increased deployment,” Angwang said on the increase in crime. “We’ve increased patrol, the anti-crime officer patrol. The biggest thing is prevention. Going out and talking to people, educating the public. We are looking for the bad guys before anything happens.”
