Santa Claus has already come to town. But Old St. Nick did not ride his sleigh to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children last Friday afternoon. Instead, he hitched a ride to Bayside with members of the FDNY, who joined him in delivering gifts and spreading holiday cheer to St. Mary’s patients and their families.
At top, patients grin ear-to-ear as they pose for a photo with Santa, and below them, their fellow patients receive presents from the man himself. Above, Santa makes his way up the fire ladder with some firefighters — one can only imagine that’s easier than climbing down a chimney.
Not seen are two of last week’s other visitors: Hot Dog, the FDNY’s safety mascot, and a holiday-ready Mr. Met, who donned a Santa hat and a reindeer sweater.
— Sophie Krichevsky
