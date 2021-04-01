Students from St. Mel’s Catholic Academy in Flushing dedicated the weeks leading up to Easter to serving those in need.
Nearly 3,000 nonperishable items were donated to nearby St. Kevin’s RC Church’s food pantry, “The Market,” March 30 as part of a Lenten service project. The drive was organized by parent Tamar Chicavich and her two children, but was joined by the 100 students at the school’s Early Childhood Center.
The Market serves an average of 50 families every Wednesday, its distribution day.
“The impact of the Coronavirus has caused more people to struggle to provide for their families and themselves. It is fulfilling to see this school community show their love of neighbor through this food drive which will make a difference for those in need in their community,” John Quaglione of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.