Bayside’s own St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children held its 17th annual “Big Hearts Walk for St. Mary’s Kids” last Sunday morning.
As approximately 500 people grabbed their sneakers and flocked to Crocheron Park for the charity event, as seen above, St. Mary’s managed to raise more than $125,000 for the services it provides.
While the walk honored Mark Boccia, owner of Bourbon Street in Bayside, and Christine Duffy, project manager of strategic initiatives at St. Mary’s, for their service, 14 of the hospitals patients served as grand marshals.
— Sophie Krichevsky
