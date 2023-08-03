Patients and staff members at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside showed off their skills last Wednesday during the facility’s summer talent show.
The nine acts included people from a variety of the hospital’s programs and services. Featuring plenty of musical and theatrical performances, it was a show to remember.
Aspi Vantas and some of her students from St. Mary’s early-education program kicked things off with a song during the show’s opening act, at center.
At top, Eric Espinoza played guitar as he sang a duet with Yovani Cohetero, right. Both are part of the hospital’s Medical Day Healthcare Program.
Above, Yordy Martinez put on a Harlem Glob Trotter-esque show along wth Heather Ufberg.
