St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children is back with its annual Big Hearts walk, which is slated for Sunday, May 21.
The charity event raises money to support the city’s most critically ill and injured children, many of whom are patients at the Bayside hospital.
The event will also honor restaurateur Mark Boccia, who owns Bayside’s Bourbon Street, for his continuous contributions to the St. Mary’s community.
Though the walk will kick off at 10 a.m., participants are asked to arrive an hour early. Registration is $25 for adults and $5 for children.
Visit bit.ly/3pplxHO to sign up, donate or for more information.
