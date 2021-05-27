Msgr. John C. Tosi led the congregation at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church for 15 years. Now, the pastor’s name will be part of the church forever.
A co-naming plaque was erected Friday at the intersection of Locke Avenue and Clintonville Street, which lies directly in front of the Whitestone church. A ceremony attended by civic leaders and elected officials was held to unveil “Msgr. John C. Tosi Way.”
The “local stalwart and a man of deep faith” died May 23, 2020 at age 73 in the St. Luke’s rectory after spending two weeks in at-home hospice care. He had been suffering from a years-long coronary condition and is now buried at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing.
Tosi was born in Flushing and attended the nearby St. Ann’s School before Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Jackson Heights. He later studied at Cathedral College in Douglaston and Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, LI. He was ordained in 1973 and held a variety of roles in multiple Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods before being named a monsignor in 1997 and pastor of St. Luke’s in 2005, where he remained until his death.
The street co-naming was requested by the Knights of Columbus Whitestone chapter and Msgr. Francis J. Dillon Council, both of which Tosi was a member of. The application was approved by Community Board 7 in October and by the City Council in December.
“We felt what better way to remember him than to have the street where he resided and touched the lives of many parishioners [and] community members for over 15 years,” said Enrico Urgo of the Knights of Columbus. “Not only will he be in our thoughts and prayers but he can watch over the parishioners of St. Luke Church as they attend services.”
