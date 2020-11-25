After a nearly four-month search, St. John’s University has found its next president.
The university’s Board of Trustees announced Nov. 24 that the Rev. Brian Shanley will begin his tenure as the institution’s 18th president on Feb. 1. He will succeed Conrado “Bobby” Gempesaw, who served — as the only layperson to hold the role — for six years.
Shanley graduated summa cum laude with a degree in history from Providence College in 1980 and was ordained to the priesthood seven years later. He then completed a Ph.D in philosophy at the University of Toronto before joining the faculty at The Catholic University of America where he was awarded tenure.
Shanley has also spent time at University of Notre Dame, Emory University and as the longest-serving president of the Providence College Board of Trustees from 2005 to 2020. He was widely credited with making substantial improvements to campus facilities and student services, hiring large numbers of new faculty, diversifying the student body and strengthening the college’s national profile in academics and athletics.
“I am honored and delighted to be elected by the Board of Trustees to serve the St. John’s community as President of the University,” Shanley said in a statement. “I have long admired St. John’s commitment to the founding mission set forth by the Vincentian community to provide a Catholic education for first-generation students in a diverse and inclusive environment. I look forward to leading our community to remain committed to that mission amidst the unique challenges of the current times.”
