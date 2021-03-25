The Coastal Preservation Network kicked off spring March 20 with a cleanup at MacNeil Park in College Point.
CPN President Kat Cervino, left, said the group of about 30 volunteers collected an outstanding 139 bags of leaves and 35 bags of trash from the beachfront and the park’s trails. The volunteers also covered over graffiti on the handball courts, restrooms and other amenities.
At top right, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), center, joined Margaret Loughlin, left, Cathleen Shannon, Mirjana Karcic and Sheryl Kleven to beautify the space.
CPN will continue preparing College Point’s coastal green spaces for visitors to enjoy the outdoors once again. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the organization’s upcoming Saturday cleanups:
• April 3: Powell’s Cove Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group will meet at 133rd Place and 11th Avenue for a coastal cleanup;
• April 17: Powell’s Cove Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group will meet at the 9th Avenue and 130th Street entrance for trail maintenance and cleanup;
• May 1: Big Rock Beach from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Riverkeeper Sweep. The group will meet at Met Metals at the dead end of 28th Avenue and 119th Street;
• May 15: Powell’s Cove Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The group will meet at Seventh Avenue and 130th Street for a beach cleanup; and
• May 22: MacNeil Park from 1 to 3 p.m. The group will meet near the kayak launch on Poppenhusen Avenue.
Community service credit is available for students. Gloves and tools will be provided, as well as T-shirts and reusable straw giveaways while supplies last, but volunteers must bring their own water and masks. For more information, visit facebook.com/coastalpreservation.
