The rain was no match for the palpable holiday spirit as more than 100 community members made their way to 39th Avenue for state Sen. John Liu’s Holiday Block Party in Bayside Tuesday night.
Thanks to the Bayside Village Business Improvement District, Bayside Business Association and area restaurants, attendees enjoyed hot chocolate, food, games, prizes, caroling and more. Liu’s office also took donations for its annual toy drive, which collects toys for the families of soldiers at the 77th Sustainment Brigade at Fort Totten.
The drive will continue until Dec. 16.
At center, Liu waves to the crowd as he’s joined by members of the Queens Children’s Choir at Tuesday’s event, who — to paraphrase Buddy, Will Ferrell’s character in “Elf” — spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.
Liu thanked all of those who made the evening’s festivities possible in a statement. “Nobody does the holidays like northeast Queens!” he added.
