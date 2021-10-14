Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) announced his annual Halloween Essay and Poetry Contest last week.
It is open to students in grades two through five who live or go to school in Assembly District 26.
District-wide prizes will be awarded to the winner in each grade and New York State Assembly Certificates of Merit will be awarded to all students who participate.
The essay or poem should have a Halloween theme, such as an account of the student’s favorite trick or treat experience or a short story or poem related to Halloween.
Those interested in participating are asked to print their full name, grade and school on their entry.
Essays and poems may be submitted to Braunstein’s office by mail to 213-33 39th Ave., Suite 238 in Bayside, email to braunsteine@nyassembly.gov or fax to (718) 357-5947. Entries may be of any size or format.
The contest deadline is Nov. 1.
For questions, call (718) 357-3588.
