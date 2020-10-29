Douglaston is proving that you can celebrate Halloween while still being socially distant.
Families are invited to a Spooky Halloween Graveyard Drive through the Zion Episcopal Church Cemetery, located at 243-01 Northern Blvd., on Oct. 31 from 12 to 3 p.m., for a safe and fun way to celebrate the holiday.
Cars enter on 244th Street and wind through the Zion Episcopal Church Cemetery before exiting at Church Street.
Volunteers will be posted on the streets as well as in the graveyard to keep traffic moving.
The event is free and open to all ages.
The event is hosted by the Udalls Cove Preservation Committee, Douglaston LDC, Zion Episcopal Church of Douglaston, Douglas Manor Environmental Association and PS 98, The Douglaston School. Costumed representatives will distribute prebagged candy.
For more information, contact the Douglaston LDC by visiting dougldc.org or calling (347) 946-0017. Information is also available on Zion Episcopal’s Facebook at @zionepiscopaldouglaston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.