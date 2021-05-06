Activists celebrated Arbor Day weekend the best way they knew how: by beautifying their green spaces.
Last Saturday, the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park hosted their first tree planting. The volunteers planted various types of trees throughout the Bayside parks, including white pines, silky dogwoods, box elders and more.
That same morning, volunteers in College Point scooped up plenty of litter at Big Rock Beach. It was part of the 10th annual Riverkeeper Sweep, and was organized by the Coastal Preservation Network of College Point and co-sponsored by The Mission Continues veterans organization and A Better College Point Civic Association.
Additionally, 70 volunteers joined Community Board 3’s annual Flushing Bay Promenade cleanup, where they collected over 2,100 pounds of trash.
