A special education teacher working in The Carl Ullman School in Oakland Gardens was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly physically directing his autistic student to touch his genitals and buttocks in class.
“The victim in this case is a defenseless child with autism. The defendant — a trusted teacher in our school system — is alleged to have taken advantage of both his position and the little girl’s innocence. Our children must always be protected from predators. The defendant will be held accountable for his alleged actions,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a Feb. 27 statement following the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Marc Scheibel, a 48-year-old social studies teacher, had been sitting at a table with the 9-year-old female victim between 11:39 and 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26 when he touched his own groin under the table before taking the student’s hand and placing it on his groin over his clothes. After pointing to his groin, the victim placed her hand beneath the area toward Scheibel’s buttocks for several seconds.
The offenses were observed by Ignacia Palomino-Saurez, a para-professional at the school, who had been sitting at the table and began recording the events on her cell phone after she noticed Scheibel place both his hands beneath the table. Palomino-Saurez slipped the phone beneath the table, capturing the alleged offenses taking place, evidence she provided to the 111th Precinct.
Scheibel has been a certified teacher to students grades 1 to 6 with disabilities since 2007, according to the state Teacher Certification Lookup. A Department of Education spokesperson said that Scheibel is a special education teacher with District 75, but was working in the PS 213 classroom at the time of the incident, as the District 75 school is operating inside The Carl Ullman School.
“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and we immediately reassigned this teacher away from the classroom because of this deeply disturbing allegation. He will not have any interaction with students,” the DOE spokesperson said.
Scheibel was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey Feb. 27, where his bail was set to $5,000. If convicted, Scheibel faces up to seven years in prison.
