Residents making their commutes from the Flushing-Main Street No. 7 station may need to make a slight adjustment to their daily routines in the coming months.
Since Monday, the subway entrance at the southeast corner of the intersection of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue (right next to Duane Reade) has been closed, and will remain closed through December, the office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) announced the same day.
The closure is part of an ongoing project by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that aims to ease congestion at the station, one of the city’s 10 busiest.
In pursuit of that goal, the DOT will install four new staircases between the street and the mezzanine level and four more between the mezzanine and the platforms. Two new turnstile areas will also be added.
Meanwhile, four other stairways will be reoriented to increase efficiency and will be upgraded so as to be ADA-compliant.
Construction at the station officially started at the beginning of July, following some utility relocation by Con Edison. The project is expected to be substantially completed by October 2023 and cost $61 million, accounting for the utility work.
