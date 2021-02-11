As flurries fell, fire flamed in Jamaica Hills Sunday, sending one person to the hospital.
Flames erupted on the top floor of 84-63 168 Place, a three-story apartment dwelling, just before 9:30 a.m.
Sixty FDNY members across 12 units responded to the fire, which was placed under control within an hour.
A civilian was transported to Nassau County Medical Center. The victim’s condition and extent of injuries, as well as the cause of the fire, are unknown.
— Katherine Donlevy
