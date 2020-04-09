Ladies, keep your handbags close.
Police say this unidentified man grabbed one on March 30 at approximately 9:30 a.m., when a 79-year-old woman was walking in Kew Gardens Hills, between 153rd Street and Union Turnpike. The man approached her, snatched her purse and fled in an unknown direction. The purse contained $50 and a bank card.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
