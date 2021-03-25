An Asian man’s phone was smacked out of his hand and he was called racial slurs in Flushing Sunday.
The 34-year-old was videotaping the suspect, above, as he walked out of the 41-25 Kissena Blvd. condominium at 5:20 p.m. March 21 The man smacked the victim’s Samsung Note out of his hand and spouted anti-Asian slurs before fleeing on foot. The phone was damaged, but the victim was not injured. Police did not say what prompted the victim to start recording.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com.
