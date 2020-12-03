Kew Gardens Hills, which saw construction delays for previous projects over the summer, could have 17 new rain gardens and water infiltration basins as soon as Dec. 4.
The Department of Design and Construction alerted the neighborhood and its surrounding area that construction would be ongoing from Nov. 30 through the end of the work week, or longer depending on the weather.
The incoming green infrastructure would not be the first wave to be built in the 8th Community District — a slew of bioswale installations along 167th Street began in June, but took approximately three months to complete.
Community Board 8, frustrated with the excessive time allowed for construction, penned a Sept. 9 letter to the agency asking that work at each site be completed before beginning at another, thus expediting the process at each location.
According to the Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Infrastructure Program Map, the bioswales along 167th Street are still under construction, but a DDC spokesperson said the project engineer confirmed that work to install six of the rain gardens had been completed.
A DEP spokesperson said the discrepancy could be as simple as a processing delay as the project switches agency hands. The map was last updated Nov. 27 and is refreshed each Sunday.
According to the Green Infrastructure Program Map, only two rain garden projects have been completed in the community district. Both are located on the Queens College campus.
Installing green infrastructure in the community district was listed as one of the board’s top priorities in its ’21 budget requests — increasing DEP personnel for sewer and water main maintenance and catch basin cleanup was listed as No. 1 in its expense budget. The board also sought to fund Greenstreets programs along 69th, 67th and 64th avenues.
