Following the killing of Flushing immigration lawyer Jim Li, inset, on March 14, Assemblymember Ron Kim, center above with Li’s family, issued a proclamation in his honor at Li’s funeral on Sunday. The service was attended by an estimated 300 people.
Kim said he was “devastated” by the loss. “He was a man of steadfast character who stayed true to his principles, and he often went out of his way to help our community’s most vulnerable members,” he said of Li in a statement.
As of March 16, XiaoNing Zhang, 25, had been charged with Li’s murder and possession of a weapon, in the second and fourth degrees, respectively. She will return to court April 7 and is being held at Rikers.
— Sophie Krichevsky
