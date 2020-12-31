The past 12 months have been a wild ride for everyone across the country, but the neighborhoods in the northeast corner of Queens felt those rumblings since the first days of 2020 — the year kicked off with Bayside parents chasing the head of city schools out of a district meeting, after all, and that was even before all the Covid classroom drama.
The top right quarter of the borough saw its fair share of protests and political arguments, but it also reported multiple accounts of neighbors helping one another through one of the craziest years thus far.
Here’s a look back at what the first six months of the infamous 2020 looked like in northeast Queens.
January
The 111th Precinct welcomed a new commanding officer at its first community council meeting of 2020. Deputy Inspector John Hall moved on to the Office of Crime Control Strategies and passed the torch to Capt. John Portalatin.
The gang tag MS-13 was found spray-painted in multiple locations throughout Bayside on Jan 12, including on Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and its adjourning school. The next morning, anti-Semitic hate was found scrawled inside a burglarized Fresh Meadows van belonging to a Bukharian man.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza abruptly, and ironically, left a District 26 Community Education Council meeting over “safety concerns” after angry parents demanded answers over reported cases of sexual assault and physical bullying among students of MS 158.
February
The 111th Precinct facilitated its first “Take Back the Park” gathering after a swastika was found in Marie Curie Park. The boroughwide initiative denounces crime in the green spaces, and reclaims them for the use of the public.
Holy Family Catholic Academy faculty and Fresh Meadows community members rallied for the Parks Department to take down a leaning tree outside the school’s property out of fear that it would fall or snap unprovoked, but the agency said the still-standing tree is healthy and there is no reason to remove it.
For his brief presidential bid, former Mayor Bloomberg opened his central Queens office in Bayside, and although he didn’t make the opening celebration, Assemblymember Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and former Queens Borough President Claire Schulman, who passed away in August, endorsed him as the best candidate to beat Donald Trump. Bloomberg dropped out of the race less than four months after entering.
Bayside High School senior Cherie Qu, along with partner Sadie Burke, was featured as co-authors in the American Museum Novitates journal after working with American Museum of Natural History biologists to discover two new species of sea anemones — the Scolanthus shrimp and the Scolanthus celticus.
Bayside hosted a bus redesign workshop, one of the many held throughout Queens, and was met with mostly opposition. Elected officials, such as Assemblymembers Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Vallone and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), took the opportunity to denounce the draft plan in favor of one that would better connect the “transit desert” to other points of the city.
March
Marc Scheibel, a 48-year-old special education social studies teacher, was caught on camera by a co-worker sexually assaulting his 9-year-old autistic student beneath a table at the Carl Ullman School in Oakland Gardens. He pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to 10 years probation and a lifetime as a registered sex offender.
Elected officials, community leaders and concerned residents rallied outside Lavoo Cafe in Oakland Gardens March 6 to call for its closing following a rise in violent crime at the smoke lounge — fistfights were reported in December, but two men were shot and three slashed outside the club in February. Community Board 11 and the State Liquor Authority decided not to approve Lavoo’s liquor license renewal and the club shut down by October.
Queens reported its first Covid-19 case after a 33-year-old Far Rockaway man tested positive on March 9. That same day, former City Councilmember Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Liu, Assemblymembers Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Rodneyse Bichotte (D-Brooklyn) and Vanel, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Zachariah Boyer of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ office gathered to denounce fear-driven discrimination towards Asian-Americans.
Due to new Covid-19-inspired restrictions on gathering in large groups, the Queens County Farm Museum initiated digital programming, dubbed #Barncam, to bring farm activities straight to would-be visitors’ homes. The farm was one of the first to turn to digital programming, which would become a staple in the time of the pandemic.
April
Vallone and Grodenchik took to Twitter to announce that they tested positive for Covid-19, joining District Attorney Melinda Katz as the few Queens elected officials to catch the disease in its early months.
Eateries, such as Bourbon Street and One Station Plaza in Bayside, Austin Ale House in Kew Gardens and Bagel Parlor in Whitestone, and volunteers joined the fight against the pandemic by preparing meals for frontline healthcare workers across the city.
To show support from the safety of their own homes, residents across the city began hanging posters and signs of encouragement, appreciation for essential workers and gentle reminders to maintain social distancing and the stay-at-home mandate on their property.
In an effort to help its community members through hard times, the Douglaston Local Development Corp. converted its Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry where neighbors were encouraged to take or leave nonperishable foods.
Fillmore’s Tavern in Fresh Meadows not only began organizing food deliveries to frontline workers from donated funds, but the restaurant opened its doors as a “makeshift market” so neighbors could purchase necessities without braving crowded grocery stores for potentially out-of-stock items.
Police Officer Richard Holt was killed on the Cross Island Parkway near 17th Avenue in Bay Terrace as he traveled to work on April 25 — an allegedly drag racing car clipped the back of his motorcycle, ejecting him from his bike. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, where he was pronounced deceased. A makeshift memorial can still be found on the Joe Michaels Mile near the scene of the crash.
Richard Seaberry, 63, became the 10th member of the FDNY to succumb to Covid-19. The emergency medical technician was a 9/11 first responder and a 30-year veteran, spending much of his career at Station 50 in Jamaica and most recently serving at Station 53 in Fort Totten.
May
Luisa Ceci Jacobson of Bayside Hills was joined by her neighbors, elected officials and 111th Precinct officers to celebrate her 100th birthday and Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, commemorated by a car parade, complete with signs, horn-honking and “Happy Birthday” cheers.
Although city hate crimes dropped by 25 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, anti-Asian-motivated incidents increased by nearly 227 percent. In order to combat the rising discrimination, Meng introduced the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, a bill that would require greater federal government oversight on pandemic-driven hate crimes and for the Department of Justice to report on incidents to Congress monthly. It has been sitting in the House Committee on the Judiciary since its introduction.
Joseph Miner, who proudly posted anti-Semitic, anti-black and misogynistic content on social media, and his Bayside neighbor Daniel Jou were arrested after buying three illegally defaced firearms and two assault rifles from an undercover detective May 12. A Department of Justice spokesperson said Miner and Jou are scheduled to plead guilty in January and August, respectively.
Adult film star and former Baysider Ron Jeremy took to Twitter to try and save the tree living in front of his childhood home, which he says his father planted the day he was born, after foresters from the city Parks and Recreation Department found it to be in “poor condition.” He was charged with 23 counts of sexual assault by the Los Angelos district attorney in August and faces up to 330 years in prison, but his Norway maple is still standing.
In place of traditional Memorial Day parades, Liu hosted a virtual commencement with various elected officials across the state Legislature, City Council and the House of Representatives to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The drama between Third Congressional Democratic primary candidates heated up after Michael Weinstock posted on his personal Facebook that “if [opponent Melanie D’Arrigo] were a man, I’d consider giving her a good old-fashioned throat punch.” Neither candidate made it past the primaries — incumbent Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) sailed to victory and ultimately won the general election.
June
In response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Bayside joined the country in protesting police brutality with a demonstration on June 2. Protesters noted the significance of the peaceful march traveling through the neighborhood, with one stating, “It speaks to the momentum that this movement is getting that even in a predominately white, middle-class neighborhood like Bayside you have people holding signs and chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the streets.”
Former District 19 City Councilmember Dan Halloran was released early from federal prison as part of the Bureau of Prisons’ effort to control Covid-19 spread in detention centers. Halloran was convicted in 2014 on two counts each of bribery and wire fraud, and a single count of conspiracy and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. He is appealing his conviction charges.
