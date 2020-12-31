UPDATE
Jenny Rizzi has been found safe, police report.
* * *
Jenny Rizzi of Bayside Hills is missing.
The 94-year-old was last seen in her 50th Avenue and 211th Street home on Dec. 29 around 3 p.m. She stands at 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes, gray hair and was wearing a black jacket, a green shirt, dark-color sweatpants and gray boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
