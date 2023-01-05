New Yorkers are now able to register to vote just 10 days before an election, down from the prior 25, under new legislation recently signed by Gov. Hochul.
If sent through the mail, registrations must be postmarked no less than 15 days before an election and received no less than 10 days prior. The 10-day minimum is required by the state Constitution.
State Assemblyman Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn), the bill’s main sponsor in the lower house, said 31 states have registration deadlines under 25 days, with 18 offering same-day voter registration.
Carroll said New Yorkers must not face “unnecessary obstacles” to voting and called the law “a good step,” adding, “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and voting rights and election reform advocates in making New York State a true model when it comes to fair, transparent, and well administered elections and I will continue to advocate for same day registration in New York State.”
The bill was sponsored in the upper house by Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan), who has introduced it for years.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
