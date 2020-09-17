The Department of Design and Construction is taking too long to install rain gardens in the Fresh Meadows and Kew Gardens area, according to Community Board 8.
“The amount of time it’s been taking to get them done is terribly long. For example, one very close to me that I pass virtually every day, it started in mid-June — it still isn’t finished,” Department of Environmental Protection and Sanitation Chairperson Kevin Forrestal said at the board’s Sept. 9 meeting.
The rain gardens, a type of green infrastructure also referred to as bioswales, collect and drain the rainwater from city streets and sidewalks and prevent it from entering the sewer system, which helps to improve the health of waterways. They also help alleviate flooding. Construction of them along 167th Street began in June, and has yet to be completed.
The DEP/Sanitation subcommittee drafted a letter to the DDC the day prior that requested the agency to complete the work at each site before beginning it at another, thus expediting the process at each location. It was unanimously approved.
“When it takes so long to complete, it puts an undue burden on the residents who are unable to park, enter or exit driveways,” the letter read. “Now that schools are going to open, it poses a safety hazard to the families with children.”
The letter noted that the contractor appears on the site sporadically and has allowed weeks to pass before achieving any progress on the project. The board notes that the issue has occurred in other districts as well.
“It’s basically to dig four holes, fill them in with some plumbing, and fill them up and it still hasn’t been done,” said Forrestal. “It is pretty simple. It is polite, and we’re not demanding great things, so I don’t think it’s very controversial.”
The board also discussed briefly that the implementation of the green infrastructure was done without community discussion, but agreed to address the issue at a later time and separate from the already approved letter.
