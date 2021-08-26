The overgrowth on the corner of 214th Place and 39th Avenue, the site of the old Lloyd Funeral Home, may soon be cleaned up, the city Department of Sanitation told the Chronicle.
The property has been neglected since at least last summer, some neighbors say. While the sidewalk on the 215th Street corner is well maintained, the 214th Place sidewalk has become impossible to use. Shrubs and weeds have completely taken over.
Following an inquiry, a Sanitation spokesperson said the agency notified the property owner via certified mail on Aug. 25 that it needs to clean up the walkway. If the owner doesn’t take action, the city will step in and clean it at the owner’s expense, the spokesperson said. The process generally takes about 14 days.
The owner, listed on the city Department of Buildings documents as Dream Villa LLC, could not be reached for comment.
While neighbors aren’t exactly pleased with the disarray of the sidewalk, some are more concerned that the neglect has resulted in hazardous conditions.
One neighbor, who asked to not be identified, sustained an injury from a fallen board in July. He was walking home along 39th Avenue on a Saturday evening during a heavy rainstorm when he unknowingly stepped on an exposed screw sticking up from a fallen board. The screw, at about 2 and a half inches long, punctured his sandals and his ankle.
“I still have a mark,” the neighbor, who lives a few blocks from the site, said. “I made it home and put iodine over it and went to the doctor the next day. I went to get a tetanus shot and antibiotics.”
Dream Villa’s failure to properly maintain the construction fence surrounding the site has earned it 11 DOB violations between June 2020 and, most recently, Aug. 4. The active fines total $15,000.
In February the owner was ordered to install new fencing around the property to “prevent unauthorized entry.” Neighbors recalled at the time that the fencing had been completely open in some spots, leaving an open and hazardous entry for trespassers and kids. Boards have come loose at various times throughout the last three years, even after the owner was ordered to reinstall them.
At an Aug. 25 visit, the fencing surrounding the site no longer had accessible openings.
The owner applied to demolish the old two-story Lloyd Funeral Home in March 2019, but has been unable to do so because the application remains incomplete.
The owner had also applied to divide the property into four lots, and to build one-, two- and three-family homes. Those applications have not moved forward, either.
The shrub and vine overgrowth is not limited to the sidewalk surrounding the property. In some places, the greenery has crept between the construction fence boards and through its windows. What was once a parking lot has become overrun by plants.
“I will say the greenery has gone nuts,” said another neighbor, who lives a block from the site and asked to remain anonymous. “There’s a jungle growing in there.”
According to the neighbor, the overgrowth became overbearing last summer and has remained a mess since.
