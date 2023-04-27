Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, center, was joined by area elected officials and public safety officers Wednesday as she launched the Flushing Merchants Business Improvement Plan, which is designed to improve public safety in area stores.
Through the program, participating business owners can notify the 109th Precinct of individuals committing crimes or disrupting store operations.
Officers can issue trespass notices, warning those named that they could be arrested if they return to the establishment in question.
The program is modeled off a similar initiative in Jamaica businesses, which started in June 2021.
