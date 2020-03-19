In celebration of Women’s History Month, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) hosted the first ever Unsung Shero Awards on Thursday, March 12 to honor eight local women leaders who go above and beyond in service to their neighbors and communities.
“Women have suffered so much and have come into a society that was designed to underestimate, undervalue their work,” said Kim. “We want to be honest about those conversations by recognizing, starting this year, some of the women who despite all those challenges, step forward to be community leaders — to continue to serve despite our society undervaluing their work, they continue to persist and be examples of our society.”
The honorees included women’s rights activist Karina Aybar, founding member of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curricula and Education leader Yiatin Chu, Associate Director of Marketing at MetroPlus Health Plan Sahirah Durrani, Deputy Director and Director of Programs at Korean American Community Foundation Brennan Gang, Department Head of Health Services at Queensborough Community College Isabel Hocevar, Joann Hsieh of the Green Life Foundation, Assistant Executive Director of La Jornada Monica Rodriguez and Director of Queens Library at Flushing Yang Zeng.
“Today we wanted to ... recognize our honorees who were nominated by community members for our first Shero awards to celebrate our women’s courage,” said Kim.
The recipients were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, proven compassion and inspiration to others, as well as their commitment to furthering justice and equality, according to Kim’s office.
Only five honorees were able to attend the ceremony at Flushing Library — Chu, Rodriguez, Aybar, Durrani and Zeng — and each was introduced by a member of her respective organization, who detailed the Sheroes’ contributions to the community and how they demonstrate women’s strength and leadership.
The event was hosted by Ellen Young, the former assemblywoman for the 22nd District from 2006 to 2008. She was the first Asian woman to be elected to the state Legislature, and Kim referred to her as the original Shero in his political life.
Kim said that not only are women underestimated, but work traditionally dominated by women is as well, and wages typically represent the gap — Kim compared a nanny who may earn $23 an hour to a plumber who may earn up to $160 an hour.
“Our economy was designed where a lot of the work, women’s work ... it was never properly recognized. We don’t value the work of those industries,” said Kim. “As a father of three young daughters who are growing up in this rigged economy, I strive every day to make sure that when they enter the market, the job place, we no longer have to deal with such discrimination against women as well as recognizing their value in our society.”
The event was closed to the public to limit the number of individuals in close proximity to one another and to diminish the chance of spreading COVID-19.
