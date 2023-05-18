With the warmer weather already here, by last weekend, it was time for the sheep who call the Queens County Farm Museum home to ditch their winter coats. The farm held its 12th annual Sheep Shearing Festival to mark the sharp occasion.
Packs of people crowded around the fence to see the sheep taken aside for their yearly haircuts, as seen at top. Once the trims were complete, spectators had the chance to feel the soft wool themselves, including one young festival-goer above.
In addition to watching the shearing itself, attendees danced to bluegrass music, visited farm animals and enjoyed their idyllic surroundings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.