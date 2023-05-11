The Queens County Farm Museum will have its 12th annual Sheep Shearing Festival this Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees will not only have the chance to see the farm’s sheep get their haircuts ahead of the warmer weather, but they can also dance to live blue-grass music, go on a hayride, try some local crafts and much more.
“The one-and-only Sheep Shearing Festival is a wooly good time,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, the QCFM’s executive director.
Tickets are $12 for kids and $15 for adults; children under 3 can attend for free. To reserve yours and find more information, visit bit.ly/44IulbT.
