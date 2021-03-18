Dorothy MacDonald lived through two pandemics, attended Queens’ first World’s Fair, was married at Fort Totten and worked as a school secretary for decades. She lived her entire and lengthy life in the northeast pocket of Queens and chronicled its many changes over the past century up until her death March 7. She was 103 years old.
“My mother, Dorothy, was such a beautiful person, both on the inside and outside,” Nancy MacDonald reflected ahead of her mother’s March 11 funeral. “Yet, Mom never wanted special attention as she was shy, perhaps even bashful. Her intelligence was amazing as she would impress those who knew her as a worldly person, well before that word was coined.”
MacDonald was born May 24, 1917 in College Point. After seven years, her family moved to East Flushing, where MacDonald would remain for the rest of her life.
She attended Flushing High School and graduated at the age of 16, which Nancy said made her the youngest person to graduate from the school at the time. She volunteered with the United Service Organizations during World War II, in which she was a “Tuesday night girl” — MacDonald would visit the servicemen at Fort Totten and play cards or dance to keep their spirits high once a week. The operation was strict, and MacDonald often told stories of times she was reprimanded for showing up on other days of the week.
During this time, she met her husband, James. The two were married at the Fort Totten Chapel in 1943 before he left to serve in the U.S. Army. The MacDonalds remained deeply in love through 59 years of marriage until James passed away in 2002 at age 89.
A historian in her own right, MacDonald kept scrapbooks of her life in Queens through the years. Photographs depict times when trolleys were the main form of transportation and before roads were paved over in concrete. One favorite is a picture of Bayside in its early days when Bell and Northern boulevards were still dirt roads.
One of MacDonald’s many jobs was cleaning the horse manure along city streets. Her longstanding occupation, however, was as Francis Lewis High School’s secretary.
In retirement, MacDonald became a member of the Great Neck Woman’s Club and was an avid artist. Dabbling in various mediums had always been a passion of hers — Nancy still has a ceramic version of her favorite plush mouse that MacDonald made during Nancy’s toddler years. The nearly 100 paintings MacDonald created have been distributed among her large family.
“It’s like we all have a piece of her on our walls,” Nancy said.
Even in the days before her death, MacDonald remained sharp as a tack. She never slowed down, her daughter said, and even maintained 20/20 vision until her final day.
MacDonald is survived by her three children, Nancy, Jim and Doug, her five grandchildren and four great-granchildren. A fifth great-grandchild is on the way and, if born a girl, will be named in MacDonald’s honor.
MacDonald is also survived by her extensive neighbors and friends whom she inspired throughout her hundred years.
“She became the block mother to my friends. She kind of became everyone’s mother,” Nancy said.
MacDonald was laid to rest at Flushing Cemetery last Friday. Those interested may make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a favorite charity of her mother’s, in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.