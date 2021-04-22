Deepti Sharma, who ran in the City Council District 24 special election a few months ago, revealed April 14 that she has dropped out of the Democratic primary race.
Instead, she’s turned her focus to working as a Community Board 8 member.
“I’m excited to be a part of CB 8 and really work on issues. I’ve been a lifelong resident ... just excited to be here,” Sharma said as she introduced herself to the full board Wednesday.
Sharma did not reveal she had suspended her campaign during the night meeting. Instead, her team released an email announcement less than an hour after it adjourned.
She said that her family, small business and community work required her focus and influenced her choice to abandon the race.
“After the special election I thought about what would be the best way for me to serve the community, and I realized that I am uniquely positioned to help the district through this traumatic time by expanding my work on food insecurity and other community initiatives,” she told the Chronicle. “I view my appointment to the community board as an extension of this work, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve. It’s a chance to both share my expertise, and more importantly learn from fellow board members and dig deeper into other issues affecting our community.”
Sharma, a small business owner who aids minority-owned small food businesses, said that she’s better positioned to help her neighbors outside of government for the time being.
In December, the Flushing native told the Chronicle her main priorities were increasing affordable housing, aiding small businesses on the road to pandemic recovery and expanding education accessibility.
“One thing I’ve preached consistently —and something that’s served as my ‘north star’ principle in founding my businesses, being a working mom and running for office is that ‘you can’t be what you can’t see.’ I want to set an example for my kids and my community that a woman who’s a small business owner and mother can still serve as an advocate when it matters most,” she said.
Former City Councilmember James Gennaro won the election for his old seat after winning nearly 60 percent of the vote.
Sharma finished in fourth place out of eight candidates, bringing home 322 out of the 6,783 votes in New York City’s first ranked-choice election.
Two other new members joined Sharma in their first night as Community Board 8 representatives: President of the Pomonok Houses Association Tamika Williams-Moore and Hillside Avenue businessman Ashan Habib.
Gennaro, who served on the board several decades earlier, joined the group to welcome the new members and to reassure the panel that he had no hand in reappointing his wife, Wendy Gennaro, as one.
“I’m legally required to say I could not support the reappointment of my wife. I was legally prohibited from doing that, so she was reappointed by the borough president, so I have to state that for the record,” he said.
All community board members, new and returning, were sworn in April 19.
With a May executive office nominating meeting looming, there seems to be little chance of the CB 8 hierarchy changing.
Kevin Forrestal reported that the executive committee unanimously voted to nominate the incumbent officers back into their positions: Martha Taylor as chairperson, Michael Hannibal as first vice chairperson, Seymour Schwartz as second vice chairperson and Mary Maggio as third vice chairperson.
They also favored Carolyn Brown and Harbachan Singh to return to their respective positions as executive secretary and treasurer.
No nominations from the floor were offered.
The full board will vote on its executive officials at its May 12 meeting.
