Renderings for one of the Special Flushing Waterfront District projects, a massive luxury mixed-use development along Flushing Creek, were released last week.
The site will feature a 5-star, 19-story hotel tower, two luxury 19-story residential apartment buildings and a high-end retail podium.
Pei Architects, which released the renderings, said the hotel and residential components will be separate structures, bisected by a road but connected at their podiums by a pedestrian bridge.
In a release, the architects described the complex’s location as “the very center” of the “new Flushing West District.” When asked for clarification, a spokesperson for the project said it is part of the SFWD development that was approved by the City Council in December. A prior proposal for the area was called Flushing West.
The SFWD project includes four parcels of development. The renderings released by Pei Architects depict what was previously denoted as “site 2” on presentations and applications. According to city Department of Buildings documents, that site is located at 131-01 39 Ave. in Downtown Flushing.
DOB documents show the units will be 51 percent residential and 47 percent commercial. The rest will be dedicated to community space.
The mixed-use buildings will also include two full-service restaurants, an executive club, health club and spa and a conference center with a 700-seat banquet hall available for private functions.
A private terrace garden and health club for residents with open views facing the Manhattan skyline will be installed on the top of the pedestrian bridge linking the two buildings. The garden space will be landscaped with natural plantings, trees and walkways.
Pei Architects expects the building to be completed by 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.