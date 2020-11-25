Several days after a number of city councilmembers said the Special Flushing Waterfront District wouldn’t adequately serve the needs of the Flushing community, the development owners revealed they would dedicate space to child mentoring and senior recreational services.
FWRA, LLC and the La Jornada food pantry teamed up to serve more than 3,000 turkeys to families in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Nov. 22. The developers had secured the funds after raising $67,148 for the benefit of La Jornada’s Bland Houses food pantry, which has seen lines wrap around Downtown Flushing blocks for several months during the crisis.
The developers revealed the event is the beginning of a long-tern relationship with La Jornada — the pantry has been offered 1,000 square feet of space within the new SFWD dedicated to neighborhood social services similar to ones FWRA had been chastised by opposers for not originally including in the plans.
“Those of us behind the Special Flushing Waterfront District are driven to help Flushing thrive and get back on its feet in these difficult times and beyond. Whether small businesses or nonprofit partners, we all need to do what we can to help our community weather this crisis,” FWRA told the Chronicle in an email.
“This Sunday’s event is only a small part of the continued support we have and will provide for this community ... Now more than ever, the Special Flushing Waterfront District can help the people of Flushing directly,” the developers continued.
The event and the partnership were revealed less than a week after 12 city councilmembers released a statement indicating they would not support the proposal to rezone a 29-acre plot on 39th Avenue and 136th Street along Flushing Creek. The representatives said that voting in favor of the project would be “irresponsible” and a “grave mistake.”
“It ignores the real urgent needs of the Flushing community,” the Nov. 17 joint statement issued by Councilmember Francisco Moya (D-Corona) read. The release said the absence of affordable housing and the commitment to provide good jobs promoted the preliminary disapproval.
Moya and Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) were the only two Queens councilmembers to sign the joint statement. Councilmember Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn) was not included on the release, but he’s publicly promised to vote against the development.
Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), whose district includes the project site, has not indicated how he may vote in the coming weeks, though he has said the proposal has “many merits” and attended the Sunday turkey giveaway. His reluctance to disavow the development has earned him heat from some constituents, who have organized several rallies begging Koo to join them in rejecting the plan, the most recent on Nov. 17.
If traditional member deference is observed, Koo’s vote would sway those who have remained not-yet decided in his favor.
The City Council has about one month to make a final decision on the SFWD, though a date has yet to be determined.
