St. Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows will send two of its cheerleading teams to the Universal Cheerleading Association’s National High School Championship. The tournament will be held in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Feb. 11 to 13.
It is the first time in the program’s history that it has qualified for the tournament.
“Coaching for the school for a decade, I know how many other athletes graduated while still dreaming of being given this chance,” Head of Program and Head Varsity Coach Rosemarie Tombolo said in a prepared statement, “it has also been a personal dream of mine: to lead these hard-working athletes to the highest-level of competition in order to show that anything is possible if you persevere and stay disciplined. It’s finally time and that’s surreal!”
The program has a combination of competitive and noncompetitive teams; members of both are pictured above.
The program is accepting donations to help cover the trip’s costs; they may be sent to @spfathletics6100 via Venmo with the memo, “Varsity Cheer Nationals Donation.”
— Sophie Krichevsky
