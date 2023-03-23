Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday that Quan Raheem Booker was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl for four days in a Flushing hotel in January 2021.
According to the DA’s Office, Booker reserved two rooms at the One Hotel at 137-72 Northern Blvd., and used his phone to contact patrons who were offered prostitution services with the victim.
The 16-year-old had sex for money with several men, the proceeds of which went back to Booker. She was ultimately rescued as a result of an undercover operation, at which point Booker was arrested. Police found nearly $3,000 in one of the hotel rooms.
“Undercover operations like this one are key in finding and helping girls that are trafficked,” Katz said in a statement. “We will continue to use all resources necessary to make sure victims have the services they need to excel, but also to hold accountable those who force them into sex trafficking.”
After his sentence, Booker will undergo post-release supervision for five years and will have to register as a sex offender.
