When a 90-year-old Korean War veteran called 311 with concerns about visiting the grocery store, officers from the 107th Precinct stepped up to help the senior.
Harold Schaffer of Fresh Meadows, right, was unable to get to the store to stock up on supplies for the pandemic and turned to the precinct for help.
Detective Davneiro and Police Officers Hernandez, Finnerty, Przybylowski and Maietta of the 107th Precinct not only visited the store on behalf of Harold, but paid for the necessities out of their own pockets.
“These cops jumped at the chance to thank him for his service,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an April 20 tweet. “Another example of amazing work done by NYPD cops each day.”
