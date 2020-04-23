The police are searching for a purse-snatcher who targeted two women in two Queens precincts in two days.
The first incident occurred on April 15 afternoon around the 36th Road and 211th Street area in Bayside, in the 111th Precinct. The perpetrator approached his 57-year-old victim from behind, pushed her to the ground and took her purse before fleeing southbound on 211th Street in a gray SUV.
The following day at approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspect took to the 43rd Avenue and 160th Street area of Murray Hill, in the 109th Precinct, to enact a similar crime — he approached his 35-year-old victim from behind, pushed her to the ground and removed her purse. He fled eastbound on 43rd Avenue in the gray SUV and was captured on surveillance footage using the victim’s credit card to purchase a beverage from a Sunoco gas station in New Hyde Park.
Neither victim was injured or required medical assistance as a result of the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
