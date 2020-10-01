September was Senior Appreciation Month and, to recognize the older constituents in their districts, City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik and Assemblymember David Weprin welcomed them for an exclusive tour of the Queens County Farm Museum.
“It’s hard to believe that we have one of the largest attractions in the city of New York right here in our neighborhood,” said Grodenchik before the group explored the farm’s animals, crops and buildings.
Grodenchik organized several other senior events throughout the month, such as dance classes, nature walks and information sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.