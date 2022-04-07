We Love Whitestone Civic Association teamed up with Whitestone’s own Fierce Dragon Martial Arts last Saturday for a self-defense training class.
Run by Fierce Dragon’s Master Michael Kimmel, the event turned the studio into “a packed house,” We Love Whitestone President and founding member Al Centola said.
Attendees got the chance to learn and practice some new moves.
Centola noted that this is one of several events the civic has had with Fierce Dragon — self-defense courses and otherwise.
“[Fierce Dragon’s] martial arts training is a testament to the true purpose of martial arts,” he said in a statement. “We Love Whitestone and the entire community is blessed to have them as business partners and neighbors.“
— Sophie Krichevsky
