The second of two barracks on the edge of Fort Totten’s southern parade grounds was demolished Monday, despite being a city landmark.
An emergency permit citing a partially collapsed roof — filed nearly two years ago — authorized the tearing down of the building.
The public was not made aware of the plans to demolish either the first or second barracks until the Chronicle reported the first was gone earlier this month. While the emergency permit allows the city to bypass a public hearing, residents still expressed frustration in community Facebook groups.
— Sophie Krichevsky
