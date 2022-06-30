Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills celebrated its 70th anniversary last weekend, holding a dinner in honor of Rabbi Yoel and Peri Schonfeld, at top center and left, respectively, for their 30 years of service to the synagogue.
Rabbi Daniel Pollack, right, a special community liaison to Rep. Grace Meng, here presents them with a proclamation on the congresswoman’s behalf.
Members of the Schonfeld family, many of whom are shown above, traveled from all over the world to attend Sunday’s festivities. Several area elected officials, including state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Councilman Jim Gennaro and Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal, were present as well, some also presenting the Schonfelds with proclamations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.