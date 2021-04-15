College Point students have another week to win a scholarship for the upcoming academic year.
As many as 16 students can win up to $2,500 from the Karl A Spahlinger, Jr. Scholarship Fund, distributed by the One Point of Light Foundation.
Applications are due April 16 by 5 p.m.
Applicants must complete and submit a scholarship application or scholarship renewal by hard copy, which can be found at onepointoflightfoundation.blogspot.com.
Applicants must be accepted as a full-time student at a college, university or trade school program for the upcoming academic year. Preference will be given to applicants studying engineering or an animal-related field.
They must have permanent residence status in College Point.
Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of a comprehensive process, including academic merit and demonstrated financial need.
For more information, email lynneserpe.nyc@gmail.com with “Scholarship” in the subject header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.