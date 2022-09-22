The Guardians of Flushing Bay are back with their first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic: On Sept. 24, the group will host “Saturday at the Bay” at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Kayak/Canoe Launch, just off the Malcolm X Promenade along Flushing Bay.
From 12 to 4 p.m., the public can come together to celebrate area watersheds through a variety of activities.
Starting at noon, attendees can take part in a boat-painting workshop, which will be led by Queens-based artist sTo Len. Or, for those eager to get out on the water, grab a paddle and work on your kayaking skills with HarborLab, a Long Island City-based organization specializing in canoe and kayak programs.
While those two activities, as well as a few others, are free, other portions of Saturday’s event come with a $30 fee. Those include a Dragonboat Paddle at noon and a walking tour of the restored salt marshes on the Bay at 2 p.m.
For more information and tickets to the event and specific activities, visit givebutter.com/saturdayatthebay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.