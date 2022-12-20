Just over 24 hours after The New York Times on Monday published an extensive report documenting alleged falsehoods and omissions from the resume of Congressman-elect George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens), constituents of New York’s 3rd Congressional District and Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan (D-Syosset) held a protest outside Santos’ Whitestone home, calling on the congressman-elect to resign.
In addition to uncovering that Santos was charged in Brazil for stealing a checkbook — a case that remains unresolved — and that he has had more than one eviction case brought against him, in its reporting, The Times was unable to confirm his previous employment at a number of Wall Street financial firms and matriculation from Baruch College, as he has claimed. The Times also investigated Santos’ previous claim that some of his colleagues died at the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and found that none of the 49 victims at the nightclub appear to have worked at any of the companies at which Santos claims to have been employed.
The story also raises questions about Santos’ business ventures and his campaign disclosures. His company, the Devolder Organization, reportedly dissolved for failing to file an annual report, at which point, he moved to Harbor City Capital in Florida, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme.
Though Santos and his colleagues were not named in the lawsuit, and Santos denied having knowledge of the scheme, The Times said that two weeks later, executives from Harbor City formed a consulting group known as Red Strategies. Devolder was listed as a partial owner, though paperwork registering the company as such was not filed for another week. Before it too dissolved for failing to file an annual report, the article said Red Strategies consulted for Tina Forte, the Republican nominee for New York’s 14th Congressional District.
Lafazen told the Chronicle constituents of his “have been calling his office left and right.”
“They’re angry and upset, and [Santos] should be held to account,” he added.
Lafazan was not shy about denouncing Santos himself. “Congressman elect George Santos has told some fantastic lies,” he said at the protest. “Lying about where you live, lying about where you went to college, lying about your employees dying in a mass shooting, lying about where you worked —these are disqualifications for office.”
Santos did not respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry on Monday morning, and a later statement from his attorney failed to address any of the specific allegations The Times made.
Floral Park resident Sheila Harmon, one of fewer than 10 attendees of Tuesday’s protest, called Santos’ behavior “abhorrent.”
“It’s totally appalling that somebody could even run for office [and] he wasn’t investigated,” she told the Chronicle. Asked whether she thought Santos should resign, she said, “Absolutely.”
The article comes mere weeks before Santos is set to be sworn into office. In November, the congressman-elect narrowly beat Democratic businessman Robert Zimmerman in the race to represent much of Nassau and parts of Queens, including Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Glen Oaks and Queens Village. The seat was vacated when Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) ran for governor.
As such, in addition to calling for Santos to resign, Lafazan called on the U.S. attorney general and the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos for his “potential wrongdoings” in regards to his campaign finance filings.
Zimmerman, too, called for Santos to resign and to be investigated in a statement, but argued that local media fell short in reporting on Santos’ “shady financial dealings.”
“This story is not a shock and the New York Times’ in-depth and critical investigative reporting adds many important dimensions to the story. My campaign has been calling out George Santos’ scams and lies about himself for several months,” he wrote. Later, he added, “The reality is Santos flat-out lied to the voters of NY-03. He’s violated the public trust in order to win office and does not deserve to represent Long Island and Queens.”
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry, but tweeted Monday that both Zimmerman and the Democratic Campaign Committee “tried to raise these red flags during [the] campaign but few if any were interested. The people of #NY3 deserve some answers.”
The DCCC, meanwhile, has received mounting criticism from political operatives and consultants for failing to do sufficient opposition research on Santos. State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs told The Times in a subsequent story published Tuesday that the party’s opposition research “wasn’t as complete as the Times investigation.”
DCCC spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre said in a statement Monday, “George Santos is a serial liar who has managed to prove week after week just how completely undeserving he is of representing Long Island. His consistent deceit and blatant lies show us exactly the type of failure he’ll be in Congress.”
That evening, Santos tweeted a statement attributed to his lawyer, Joseph Murray. The statement fails to directly address any accusation directly.
“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by — a gay, Latino, first generation American and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises of the Democratic Party,” it reads. “After four years of being in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of a Republican-led Congress, The New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks.
“It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations. As Winston Churchill famously said, ‘You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.’”
The quote at the end of the statement is not, in fact, by Churchill; it is a modernized translation of a passage from an 1845 essay by Victor Hugo.
Lafazan noted that the statement did not address the allegations, and said that, in addition to it being from Santos’ lawyer, that was “very telling.”
“Everyone in the United States of America is innocent until proven guilty and has a right to defend themselves,” he said. “But what they cannot do is just dodge legitimate questions that people are asking and call this a witch hunt.”
Questions have also been raised as to whether Santos lives at the Whitestone address registered with the state Board of Elections. The landlord, Nancy Pothos, told reporters Tuesday morning that Santos had lived there until the end of August. However, the Chronicle found at the top of his recycling bin an opened envelope from the Board of Elections, addressed to Santos, containing an official notification that he had won the election. It was postmarked Dec. 15.
At the federal level, House Republicans have been fairly silent on the allegations against Santos, whose election was crucial in the party securing its narrow House majority.
Closer to home, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who had supported Santos during his campaign, offered no comment on the matter beyond saying, “There’s going to be an investigation — let them do their investigation.”
Paladino had quote tweeted a tweet from Santos Sunday evening, prior to The Times’ publishing of its story, saying that the congressman-elect would “be a breath of fresh air in Congress.” By Monday night, her tweet had been deleted.
The Queens Village Republican Club had supported Santos in his bid for the House seat; as of writing, the club’s website homepage still features a photo congratulating Santos on the victory. Asked for comment on the allegations against Santos, President Phil Orenstein said the allegations are “very concerning.”
“We want people of integrity to represent us,” he said. “We don’t appreciate people who lie.” Orenstein did express concern that Democrats have not always been investigated to the extent that Santos and other Republicans have been.
But to Warren Schreiber, president of the Queens Civic Congress, the allegations against Santos transcend party affiliation.
“We all want to protect the integrity of our elections,” he told the Chronicle. “I think that if the allegations against Santos are true — and The Times seems to have done a thoroughly researched, accurate report — then [he] should probably step aside.
“There’s just no place for fraud in our elections, no matter what party you’re affiliated with. That just shouldn’t happen.”
