A week after The New York Times published an exposé about his falsified resume and questionable financials, Congressman-elect George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) in an exclusive interview with the New York Post owned up to some of the allegations made in the initial story and in subsequent reporting.
Santos, who is set to be sworn into office next week, told the Post that he does not intend to resign, despite numerous calls for him to do so.
“I am not a criminal,” Santos said. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”
“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos said Monday.
Santos admitted that he had not have a college degree, despite having previously said that he graduated from Baruch College.
“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he told the Post. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”
He also said that he did not work for either Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, but said he worked with those firms during his time at Link Bridge.
The Times also reported last week that Santos had been evicted twice. The congressman-elect said that, when he was evicted from his family’s home in Sunnyside, the family was in debt as his mother battled cancer. “We were engulfed in debt,” he told the Post. “We had issues paying rent at the time. It’s the vulnerability of being human. I am not embarrassed by it.” He added that he had never paid that off.
Yet, even as he admitted to several of the allegations made by The New York Times, referring to The Times and the media at large, he said on WABC Monday, “To go out there and say I’m some fictional character who just showed up and ran and now I’m a Russian asset — this is not journalism. This is attacking a human being.”
The Forward had reported late last week that Santos misled voters about his Jewish ancestory. The congressman-elect has said his grandparents had sought refuge in Brazil from Jewish persecution in Europe during World War II, but the Forward found that both of those grandparents were born in Brazil more than a decade before the war began. Asked about that, Santos told the Post, “I never claimed to be Jewish.”
“I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
But on Tuesday, the Forward reported that, in documents shared with Jewish and pro-Israel leaders, Santos claimed to be “a proud American Jew.”
“‘As a proud American Jew’ is NOT = ‘Jew-ish.’ These two are not the same,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) tweeted on Tuesday.
Santos was interviewed on City & State’s “Political Personalities with Skye” on Monday, as well. Asked about his claims that employees at his company had died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016, Santos said, “We did have people who were being hired ... to work for the company that was starting up in Orlando.”
City & State asked Santos about his financial record, which, as The Times reported, suggested he came into a significant amount of wealth between his run in 2020 and in 2022. He left Harbor City Capital in 2021, “And it just worked, because I had the relationships and I started making a lot of money. And I fundamentally started building wealth. And I decided I’d invest in my race for Congress.”
“There’s nothing wrong with that, no criminal conduct, no anything of the sort,” he added.
Questions still remain about the accuracy of Santos’ campaign finance filings and where he currently lives. He did not respond to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.
