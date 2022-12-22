After almost complete radio silence since The New York Times’ report on his allegedly falsified resume and record [see separate story], Congressman-elect George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) tweeted Thursday afternoon that he will address questions next week.
“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” the tweet reads. “I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.”
The tweet represents an about-face from Santos’ tweet on Monday evening, which was attributed to his attorney, Joseph Murray. That statement failed to answer any of the specific questions raised by The New York Times.
“It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations,” Murray’s statement says. It also includes a quote incorrectly attributed to Winston Churchill.
In the days since The Times’ story broke, many have called for Santos to resign and for him to be investigated by the U.S. House Ethics Committee, the U.S. attorney general and by the Eastern District of New York. The news also sparked a protest outside his home in Whitestone, though it unclear whether he still lives there, as the Chronicle previously reported.
The exposé led to a flurry of reporting from outlets across the country, and in turn, additional questions about Santos have been raised. The Forward, a Jewish online outlet, published Wednesday alleging that Santos misled voters to believe he had Jewish ancestry. The congressman-elect has said his grandparents had sought refuge in Brazil from Jewish persecution in Europe during World War II, but the Forward found that both of those grandparents were born in Brazil more than a decade before the war began.
Meanwhile, The Daily Beast published Thursday morning that Santos, who is openly gay and is married to a man, failed to disclose that he had previously been married to a woman, whom he divorced in Sept. 2019 in Queens County, just months before he made his first bid for Congress.
As The Daily Beast notes, in October, Santos had told USA Today, “I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks.”
